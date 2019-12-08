|
AUBURN - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Queen, 74, of Auburn, Indiana, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Surviving are three children, Jeff and Dianne Thies, of Chapin, South Carolina; David and Sonya Thies, of Auburn, and Teresa and Phil Carper, of Charlotte, Michigan; and three stepsons, Jon and Tammie Queen, of Republic, Ohio, Michael L. Queen Jr., of Bryan, Ohio, and Jeris and Paige Queen, of Dallas, Texas.
A memorial service will take place at Norris Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Auburn in early 2020.
A complete obituary will appear at that time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 8, 2019