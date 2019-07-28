|
HAMILTON - Gwenevere J. Chorpenning, 97, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1921 in Auburn to the late Kenneth Jenkins and Velma Gordon. Her mother passed away when Gwenevere was at a very young age, so her grandmother, Edna Jenkins raised her.
She married Jack L. Chorpenning on Oct. 7, 1941, in St. Joe, and he passed away Nov. 7, 2012.
Mrs. Chorpenning was the co-owner and operator of Jack's Concession for 48 years, retiring in 1996.
She was a member of the Hamilton Church of Christ.
Gwenevere also was a former member of the Waterloo Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was a member of the Hamilton - Angola Eastern Star.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Corinne S. and Douglas Houser of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Chorpenning of Sturgis, Michigan; five grandchildren, Angela Alberts, Kelly Gibson, Dixie Casal, Jason Chorpenning, and Ryan Chorpenning; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Reggie L. Chorpenning.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday prior to the service. Jeff Alexander will be officiating.
Visitation also will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to the Hamilton Church of Christ or Heartland Hospice.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.