ANGOLA - Gwenn Ellen Mullendore, 90, of Fremont, Indiana, died on July 30, 2019, at the Ashton Creek Health & Rehabilitation Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1928, in Edgerton, Ohio, to Glen and Vesta (Brown) Callender. She married Norman Keith Mullendore on Sept. 26, 1953.
Mrs. Mullendore was the bookkeeper for the family business.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Altar and Rosary Society and the Ladies of the Elks, Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her sons, Norman Kim (Jayne) Mullendore, of Indianapolis, and Kevin Harold (Debbie) Mullendore, of Fort Wayne; her two daughters, Theresa Kay (Lynn) Faulkner, of Fremont, and Mary Keila (Dan) Staples, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Keith Mullendore on March 14, 2016; and brothers, Allan "Dutch" Callender and Melvin "Kelly" Callender; and her sister, Doris Flowers, of Edgerton, Ohio.
A Funeral Mass will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Father Bernie Zajdel officiating.
There will be a visitation from 11 to noon, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the church prior to the service.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, with a rosary service at 6:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Altar and Rosary Society.
Condolences may be expressed online through the website www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.