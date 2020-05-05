|
HUDSON - H. LaMarr Kressley, 91, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1928, in Hudson, to Henry Theodore and Dorothy V. (Rowe) Kressley.
Mr. Kressley honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was the recipient of a Bronze Star Medal, a Korean Service Medal with three bronze battle stars, and a United Nations Medal.
On June 3, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana, he married Dolly Esselburn.
He retired from Dana Weatherhead in Angola after 38 years, where he was an engineer. He also served as a reserve deputy sheriff for Steuben County.
He was a member of Hudson United Brethren Church, Garrett American Legion Post 178, and a life member of Angola VFW Post 7205.
LaMarr enjoyed fishing and listening to bluegrass music.
Surviving are his wife of more than 64 years, Dolly Kressley, of Hudson; a daughter, Deborah C. (Steve Eberhard) Kressley, of Mongo; and a son, Lynn LaMarr (Connie) Kressley, of Cartersville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Julian Dove, Jessica N. (Jacob) Miller, Scott A. (Tracy) Kressley, and Todd LaMarr Kressley; and nine great-grandchildren, Isaiah Miller, Dawson Miller, Chance Miller, Julian Dove, Landon Dove, Ethan Dove, Dustin Kressley, Kayla Kressley, and Kirsten Kressley.
Visitation is on Friday, May 8, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the church. Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 25 people at a time. Please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. There is to be no congregating in the parking lot and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.
Funeral services will be on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Hudson United Brethren Church and is limited to 25 people in attendance.
Pastor Craig Burkholder will officiate.
A live broadcast of the funeral service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Dale Johnson, Matt Engleburt, Michael Esselburn, Julian "Jake" Dove, Jacob Miller, and Steve Eberhard.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Preferred memorials may be made to Hudson United Brethren Church or to the Hudson Fire Department.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com