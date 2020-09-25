AVILLA - Hal M. Schuman, 91, of rural Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 16, 1929, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Henry and Flossie (Harris) Schuman.

On March 21, 1954, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church, he married Louise Anderson. She preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2011.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea.

Hal was a lifetime farmer, growing many crops and raising livestock. He also worked for Case and retired from County Line Cheese in 1991, after 30 years of service. He then worked at Lemper Farm Service.

He had many hobbies, including pulling ponies and chariot racing, old tractors, wooden windmills, making lawn ornaments and tending to his annual Christmas display. He enjoyed taking part in the Noble County Steam Association shows at the fair.

Survivors include his children, Hal Jr., (Sandra) Schuman, of Kendallville, John (Jaynellen) Schuman, of Avilla, Jennie (Bob) Allen, of Wawaka, Joy (Roger) Klinger, of Convoy, Ohio, and Jackie (Radley) Stanley, of Montpelier, Ohio. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin and Errol.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Sept 28, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Diana Mynhier will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Sunday, Sept 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Visitors will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth when attending the visitation and funeral service.

Burial with military honors will be held at Hooper King Cemetery in Avilla.

Memorials may be made to a local animal shelter of the donor's choice.

To leave online condolence or sign the guestbook, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.