AUBURN - Harley L. Cooper Jr., 63, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Harley was born on May 20, 1957, in Jonesville, Virginia, to Harley L. and Nila M. (Miles) Cooper. They have preceded him in death.

He married Sonja Banks on June 30, 1979, in Coldwater, Michigan, and she survives in Auburn.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jenny R. Ratliff, of Avilla; two grandsons, Kyle L. Ratliff and Seth M. Ratliff; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Joan Cooper, of Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Bill Best, of Auburn; father-in-law and mother-in-law, J.C. and Jeannie Banks, of Auburn; two brothers-in-law, J.C. Banks Jr., and his wife, Patty, of Auburn and David Banks and his wife, Lana, of Albion; and a sister-in-law, Julie Jones and her husband, David, of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, James Ratliff; and brother, Johnny Cooper.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pastor J.C. Banks Jr., will be officiating.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation also will be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Harley's family in care of Sonja Cooper.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.