TOPEKA - Harley H. Fry, 84, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 10:12 a.m., on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 18, 1936, in Yoder, Kansas, to Harvey D. and Elizabeth (Miller) Fry.

On Sept. 15, 1960, in Topeka, he married Alice Hostetler; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are eight sons, Floyd Ray (Wilma Jean) Fry, of Topeka, Ervin Dean (Freda) Fry, of Topeka, Freeman Jay (Chrissy) Fry, of Middlebury, Kenneth (Elma) Fry, of Millersburg, Wayne (Lena) Fry, of Topeka, LaVern (Laura) Fry, of Millersburg, Wilbur (Treva) Fry, of Topeka, and David (Loretta) Fry, of Goshen; four daughters, Pollyanna (Levi) Wingard, of Topeka, LaVerda (Loren) Yoder, of Rome City, Wilma (Merlin) Lehman, of Topeka, and Doris (Jason) Lambright, of Topeka; 70 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ervin (Barbara) Fry, Felty (Katie) Fry, and Perry (Rosanna) Fry, all of Topeka; two sisters, Polly (Eli) Raber, of Topeka and Anna (Willis) Miller, of Ligonier; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Fry of Arizona, and Anna Fry of Goshen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Andy Fry and William Fry.

Harley was a retired farmer, a handyman for the town of Topeka, and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and all day Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Wayne Fry residence, 4365 W. C.R. 700S, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 11, 2020, also at the Wayne Fry residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Samuel Herschberger and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
