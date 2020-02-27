KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map

Harlow Watson


1938 - 2020
Harlow Watson Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Harlow K. Watson, 81, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home with his son and daughter by his side.

Harlow was born on July 24, 1938, to Kernie and Leatha (Spradlin) Watson, in Carey, Ohio.

He graduated from Marshall High School in 1957.

When he was 14, he saw a black-haired girl on a swing set, and he promptly announced that he was going to marry that girl someday and six years later he married Maxine (Caudill) on Sept. 20, 1958, in Marshall, Michigan. They immediately took custody of Maxine's younger siblings, James, Geraldine, and Jerry.

Harlow and Maxine moved their family to Kendallville in the winter of 1967, and Harlow worked at Kendallville Foundry as Purchasing Agent. Harlow accepted a position at Detroit Stoker Company in the purchasing department and he retired from there in 2000.

He is survived by his son, Timothy K. Watson; and his daughter, Jodi K. Brayton, both of Kendallville; grandson, Michael; and granddaughters, Kayliegh Watson, Emily Brayton, and a bonus granddaughter, Nancy Abell; great-granddaughter, Alaina Watson, of Albion; and his sisters, Beatrice Walters and Naomi Watson, of Kendallville, and Caroline Logan, of Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine; his son, Craig; his son-in-law, Mark Brayton; brother, Robert Watson; and the brother-in-law and sister-in-law he raised, Jerry Caudill, and Geraldine Clugston-Gussman.

Visitation and a memorial service will both be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

The visitation will take place from 1-3 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.

Private burial will occur at a later date.

Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 27, 2020
