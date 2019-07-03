KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2725 N. S.R. 827
Angola, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Foulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Foulk


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Foulk Obituary

FREMONT - Harold LaVon Foulk, 90, of Fremont, Indiana, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home, Auburn, Indiana.

He was born in York Township, Fremont, Indiana, to Glen Vernon and Ursa Alice (Bailey) Foulk. They preceded him in death.

Harold married Joanne Carole Eberly. They were married for 62 years, and she survives.

He worked for many years as a delivery man for Sheets Propane in Angola.

Harold was a longtime member of Fremont Congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne Carole Foulk, of Fremont; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2725 N. S.R. 827, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Burial will be at a later time at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now