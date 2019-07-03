FREMONT - Harold LaVon Foulk, 90, of Fremont, Indiana, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home, Auburn, Indiana.

He was born in York Township, Fremont, Indiana, to Glen Vernon and Ursa Alice (Bailey) Foulk. They preceded him in death.

Harold married Joanne Carole Eberly. They were married for 62 years, and she survives.

He worked for many years as a delivery man for Sheets Propane in Angola.

Harold was a longtime member of Fremont Congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne Carole Foulk, of Fremont; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2725 N. S.R. 827, Angola, Indiana 46703.

Burial will be at a later time at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.