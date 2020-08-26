1/1
Harold Griffin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER - Harold A. "Corky" Griffin, 92, formerly of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on Dec. 28, 1927, in Garrett, Indiana, to John and Floy (Holmes) Griffin.

Harold worked at Dana Corporation in Auburn for 32 years, retiring in 1981. After his retirement he was the crossing guard for Waterloo Elementary School for several years.

He was a member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ for 60 years and served the church as a Deacon.

He married Charlene VonBehren on Jan. 24, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she passed away on June 17, 2010.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and John Kuhlman, of Waterloo; three grandchildren, April (Adam) Rosswurm, Matthew (Cassie) Peckhart and Jennifer (A.J.) Mobley; seven great-grandchildren, Carissa Peckhart, Emma Peckhart, MacKenzie Rosswurm, Dylan Rosswurm, Dawson Rosswurm, Tegan Rosswurm and Taelyn Rosswurm; two sisters, Pauline (Laurence) Balliet, of Corunna and Patricia Hornett, of Auburn; and a sister-in-law, Ruth VonBehren, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Karen Waldron; a brother, and sister-in-law, Joe and Dorothy Griffin; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and Bernard Fausnaugh and Alice and Dan Whonsetter.

Services will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with burial to follow at Waterloo Cemetery.

Calling is one hour prior to the service on Saturday, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in Harold's name to Cedar Lake Church of Christ.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Due to the state mandate, masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Burial
Waterloo Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved