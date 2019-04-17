PALM COAST, Florida - Harold Hagen, 98, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Angola and Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Brookdale Palm Coast Senior Living.

Harold was born June 29, 1920, in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, to Helmer and Mary Rachel (Brehm) Hagen. He graduated from Tri-State College with a Bachelor Degree in Radio Engineering in 1943.

He had worked for the Indiana State Police Department and for Indiana Bell/Ameritech/AT&T.

Harold married Mary Jayne Griffith on May 29, 1943. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 1993.

He was a WWII Naval officer of an LCT in the South Pacific amphibious theater. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church when he lived in Angola and was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus where he has been a member for over 40 years.

Surviving are his children, Mary Ann (Bernard) Chevalier of Palm Coast, Florida, and Mike (Patty) Hagen of Fishers, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Michael, Patrick and Sarah, and two great-grandchildren, Meghan and Emma.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, with Father Bob Showers officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the church prior to the service.

Burial and Military Honors will take place in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to School Sisters of Notre Dame.

