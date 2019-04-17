KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Angola, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Angola, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hagen


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold Hagen Obituary

PALM COAST, Florida - Harold Hagen, 98, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of Angola and Indianapolis, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Brookdale Palm Coast Senior Living.

Harold was born June 29, 1920, in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, to Helmer and Mary Rachel (Brehm) Hagen. He graduated from Tri-State College with a Bachelor Degree in Radio Engineering in 1943.

He had worked for the Indiana State Police Department and for Indiana Bell/Ameritech/AT&T.

Harold married Mary Jayne Griffith on May 29, 1943. She preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 1993.

He was a WWII Naval officer of an LCT in the South Pacific amphibious theater. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church when he lived in Angola and was a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus where he has been a member for over 40 years.

Surviving are his children, Mary Ann (Bernard) Chevalier of Palm Coast, Florida, and Mike (Patty) Hagen of Fishers, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Michael, Patrick and Sarah, and two great-grandchildren, Meghan and Emma.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, with Father Bob Showers officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the church prior to the service.

Burial and Military Honors will take place in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now