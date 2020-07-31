1/1
Harold Hornbrook
1934 - 2020
ANGOLA - Harold Dean Hornbrook, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mr. Hornbrook was born in Orland, Indiana, on Aug. 11, 1934, to Rudolph and Opal M. (Fidored) Hornbrook. They preceded him in death.

He graduated from Metz High School where he played basketball.

In 1957, he entered in the United States Army and honorably served his country for two years.

On Sept. 5, 1959, he married Imogene Potts in Angola, Indiana.

Harold was a lifetime, self-employed farmer and an IU basketball fan.

Survivors include his wife, Imogene Hornbrook, of Angola; sons, Steve Hornbrook, of Angola, Todd Hornbrook, of Fremont and David and Erica Hornbrook, of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Julie VanHoozen, of South Whitley; seven grandchildren, Eric, Hayden, Kirsten, Haley, Ethan, Kat and Rosco; three great-grandchildren, Henry, Quincie and Nora; sister, Norma Walters, of Coldwater, Michigan; brother, Richard and Gladys Hornbrook, of Jacksonville, Florida; and sisters, Sara and Richard Smith, of Fremont and Carolyn Binkley, of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Theodore "Ted" Hornbrook.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. C.R. 200N, Angola, Indiana.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 4 p.m.

Burial with military honors will follow at Teders Cemetery near Fremont.

Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fairview Missionary Church
AUG
2
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Fairview Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved