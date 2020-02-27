|
FORT WAYNE - Harold E. Igney, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A day that the Greatest Generation of Tom Brokaw, lost one member with his passing. Like many of the young men of that generation, they went from the classroom to the battlefield.
Harold graduated from South Side High School in June 1943.
He entered the Army on July 1, 1943, and served until Dec. 28, 1945. He was very proud of the unit he belonged to in Fort Bliss, Texas, 128 AAA BN. While enlisted he embarked on the Queen Mary with 15,000 troops on April 10, 1944. They arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, on April 17, 1944, and Utah Beach on June 12, 1944, with Patton's 3rd Army. He served in campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe. On VE on May 8, 1945, he was in Linz, Austria. While in Austria, he came across Mauthausen Concentration Camp.
In 1952, Harold obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Indiana University and was employed at ITT as a production manager until 1988.
In his spare time he was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and spending time at Lake James.
Surviving are his siblings, Al Igney, Doyle Keith (Rheta) Igney, and Beverly Shriner; and stepsons, Richard and Larry Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Ellen Tucker Igney; parents, Asal and Mildred Igney; and siblings, Evelyn DeYoung and Gerald Igney.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46815.
Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Burial will take place at Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.