AUBURN - Harold J. Johnston Jr., 54, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home in Auburn.

He was born October 17, 1964 in Auburn to Harold J. and Joan Marie (Luttman) Johnston.

Harold worked at Kroger in Auburn for several years.

Surviving are his father, Harold J. Johnston Sr. of Auburn, seven siblings; Elizabeth (Tom) House of Medford, Oregon, Mary Jane Cain of Auburn, Hettie Shetley (Kelley Akers) of Auburn, Robert Johnston of Auburn, Richard Johnston of Auburn, Colleen (Jack) Shetley of Auburn and David Johnston of Butler; sister-in-law, Pat Johnston of Auburn and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Marie Johnston, two brothers; Donald Johnston and James "Jim" Johnston and two brothers-in-law, John Cain and Bill Shetley.

A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery, 1309 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Kelly Banks officiating.

Memorials may be directed to Hettie Shetley to help with expenses.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn are handling arrangements.

