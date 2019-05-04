KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Harold Keller Obituary

HAMILTON - Harold L. Keller, 94, of Hamilton died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Wilmington Township in DeKalb County. His father was Joe H. Keller and his mother was Edith (Haifley) Swander and they have both passed away. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Sue Keller, and a sister, Eloise Hughes.

He was a graduate of St. Joe High School and a WWII U.S. Army veteran.

Harold was in the car business for 30 years, DelaGrange Ford for eight years then as a self-employed car dealer for 22 years. He also hauled milk for 10 years in Butler.

He was a member of the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Butler and the Hamilton Fish and Game Club. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 202 of Butler and also a lifetime member of the Auburn Moose Lodge.

He married Phyllis A. Symonds on April 16, 1988, in Fort Wayne and she survives in Hamilton. He is also survived by a son, Dennis Keller, an over the road truck driver, and two daughters, Diane (David) Koester of North Fort Myers, Florida, and Cheryl (Larry) Bateman of Brooklyn, Michigan; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow in St. Joe Cemetery in St. Joe. Calling is two hours prior to the service from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 4, 2019
