KENDALLVILLE - Harold Kevin "Kevin" Messer, 53, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 5, 1966, in Kendallville, to Harold and Wanita (Conley) Messer. His parents survive in Kendallville.
Mr. Messer worked with his father in the building and remodeling business.
In his younger years, he attended Wayne Center United Methodist Church, Kendallville.
Also surviving are a daughter, Bree Ann Messer, of Kendallville; two sons, Sterling Messer, of Albion and Myles Messer, of Kendallville; a sister, Pamela (Barry) Dove, of Kendallville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 14, 2020