KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Messer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Messer Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Harold Kevin "Kevin" Messer, 53, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 5, 1966, in Kendallville, to Harold and Wanita (Conley) Messer. His parents survive in Kendallville.

Mr. Messer worked with his father in the building and remodeling business.

In his younger years, he attended Wayne Center United Methodist Church, Kendallville.

Also surviving are a daughter, Bree Ann Messer, of Kendallville; two sons, Sterling Messer, of Albion and Myles Messer, of Kendallville; a sister, Pamela (Barry) Dove, of Kendallville; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -