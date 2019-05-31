ALBION - Harold Lee Ober, 84, of Albion, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Harold was born April 11, 1935, in Garrett, to Manford J. and Valera B. (Lung) Ober.

He married Roberta D. Mynhier on Nov. 26, 1958, in Wolcottville.

Harold was a Korean War Army veteran, serving from 1954-1956, and was a farmer and maintenance person for INDOT, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of Sweet Church Community Organization and Pheasants Forever.

Harold is survived by his wife, Roberta D. Ober, Albion; son, Mark (Jodi) Ober, Albion; daughters, Jamei (Jeff) Boyer, Nappanee, and Marla Ober, Albion; brother, Larry Ober, Albion; grandchildren, Dr. Brittany Shepherd, Albion, Stephanie Gehring, Ossian, David Ober, Indianapolis, Derek Herendeen, Panama City Beach, Florida, Kristen Pepple, Fort Wayne, Cory Gaff, Kendallville, Colin Boyer, Elkhart, Daniel Ober, Mishawaka, Chelsea Foster, Sellersburg, Sarah Ober, Goshen, Justin Boyer, Charleston, South Carolina, Morgan Danso, Granger, Bethany Bird, Panama City Beach, Florida, P.J. Lutteringer Jr., Columbia City; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Manford J. and Valera B. Ober; daughter, Vicki Anderson; brothers, Robert Ober and Jerry Ober; and sister, Kathy Wittkamper.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home, Albion and from 10-11 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Sweet Church Community Organization.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, at Sweet Church Community Organization, with Pastor Mark Ober officiating.

Burial will follow at Sweet Cemetery. Military graveside honors by the Albion American Legion and the United States Army.

Memorials are to Sweet Church.

