ALBION - Harold "Fred" Rawles, 70, a lifelong resident of Albion, Indiana, who never knew a stranger, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home at 12:37 a.m.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1949, the son of Harold Woodrow and Martha (Ananias) Rawles in Kendallville.

On Oct. 8, 1967, he married Sharon K. Hibbs at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam.

He is survived by his bride of nearly 52 years, Sharon Rawles of Albion; three children, Kelly (Darren) Fry, Wendy G. Rawles, and Mathew Fred (Kristy) Rawles, all of Albion; six grandchildren, Amber (Matt) Spencer, Arian (Josh) Gunder, Alyssa (Simon) Weeks, Alex (Skyler) Dierkes, Kyle Garett, and Wyatt Matthew Rawles; five great-grandsons; a brother, Rick Allen Rawles; and a sister, Billie Higginbotham, both of Albion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roger D. Rawles; a brother-in-law, Tommy "Tom" Higginbotham; and a sister-in-law, Jane Sue Rawles.

Fred graduated from Albion Jefferson High School in 1967, and was a dairy farmer all of his life. He started milking cows when he was 4 years old and delivered milk as an adult.

Fred was very influential in the Noble County 4-H programs for several decades and was also integral in the FFA programs.

He enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing chess, gas station gossip, and trips to the "Fishing Boat".

Fred also served on the Albion Town Council and the BZA board.

Above all, he was a devoted husband, a beloved father and grandfather, and an adopted dad to many.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m., on Wednesday July 24, 2019, at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, IN 46755.

A funeral service will be held in Fred's honor at 10 a.m., on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the church, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.

Pallbearers are Rick Rawles, Kevin Steele, Wayne Deihm, Alan Freels, Simon Weeks, Joe Halsey, Matt Rawles, and Stan Jacob. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Garett, Wyatt Rawles, Matt Spencer, Skylar Dierkes, and Josh Gunder.

A private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

Burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Destiny Family of Faith.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.