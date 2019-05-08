ALBION - Harriet Ellen (Rimmel) Page, 92, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1:47 p.m. at Northridge Village Nursing Home in Albion, where she had been a resident for the last three years.

She was born Dec. 1, 1926, to Roscoe and Mary (Wiley) Rimmel in Noble County. Harriet was first married to Radean Hile, and later married Martin (Junior) Page. He preceded her in death in 2013.

She graduated in 1944 from Albion High School. She worked as a secretary throughout the years for several county offices in Albion. She retired from Noble REMC in 1989 after 20 years with the company.

Harriet was a talented artist, and took up painting after her retirement; she won several awards for her china and oil paintings. She and her husband, Junior, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and IU basketball. Her greatest enjoyment was her family; she was a devoted and loving mother, wife and grandmother. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities and spending time with them.

She is survived by sons Alan (Judy) Hile of Angola, and Doug (Beverly) Hile; daughters Nancy (Monte) Egolf and Suzanne (Jason) Pippenger, all of Albion; 13 grandchildren, Ted, David (Sarah), Amy, Adam (Harleigh), and Jason (Shane) Hile, Lisa (Brian) Knafel, Jessie (Adam) Cook, Ryan (Nikki) Egolf, Chase (Jaime), Troy (E'lise) and Steve Clevenger, Danielle and Zach Pippenger; and 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Burton (Darlene) Rimmel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Rimmel.

A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Donations in Harriet's memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice or .

