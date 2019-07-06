KPCNews Obituaries
|
Bass and Gasper Funeral Home
402 East Bennett Street
Westport, IN 47283
(812) 591-2571
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bass and Gasper Funeral Home
402 East Bennett Street
Westport, IN 47283
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bass and Gasper Funeral Home
402 East Bennett Street
Westport, IN 47283
1950 - 2019
Harriett Miller Obituary

WESTPORT - Harriett Lucille Miller, 69, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at 7:50 p.m., Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Heritage House Nursing Home.

She was born on May 15, 1950, in Greensburg, the daughter of Wayne and Evelyn L. (Kemple) Beggs.

She was born and raised in Greensburg, and had moved to Auburn in 2004.

She was a 1968 graduate of Greensburg High School and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Harriett and her husband, Toby, went on seven missionary trips to Africa where she taught Bible classes to women. She also traveled to Ohio and England and spoke of her missionary trips.

She married Toby Dean Miller on May 21, 1971, in Greensburg, and he survives.

Other survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Verffaille, of Paulding, Ohio; sister, Mary Bennett and brother, Charles Beggs, both of Greensburg; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Joseph Aaron Miller.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 8, 2019, at noon at Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport, with the Rev. Jay Vanderbur officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Presbyterian Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to through the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 6, 2019
