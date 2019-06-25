LAOTTO - Harry L. Draper Jr., 73, of LaOtto, passed away on June 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Logansport on April 17, 1946, to Harry and Barbara (Bergman) Draper Sr. They are deceased. He spent his formative years in Wabash, graduating from Southwood High School in 1964. He attended International Business College where he obtained a degree in business. He also obtained a bachelor's degree from St. Francis in accounting.Harry was married to Peggy (Barker) Zawadzke on Sept. 10, 2002.He worked as an accountant controller at Magnavox for 30 years, before retiring in 2000. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed fishing and IU basketball. Harry left a legacy of woodworking to all his grandchildren.Harry is survived by his wife, Peggy Draper; five daughters, Carrie (Phil) Ransdell, Kelly Maxfield, Christy (Carl) Liggett, Corey Hampton and Katy (Ron) Smithson; a stepson, Chad (Christi) Barker; a stepdaughter, Nicole (Mike) Hayden; three sisters, Becky (Dennis) Omart, Cheryl Brewer and Sue (Tony) Morris; two brothers, Robert (Debra) Draper and Mike (Susan) Draper; a half-brother, Larry Orford; three half-sisters, Maxine Hentgen, Wilma Leslie and Katherine Parrett; and 24 grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Draper.Calling will take place at Avilla Calvary United Methodist Church, 101 Cherry St., Avilla, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1-3 p.m.A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service from 4-6 p.m.Memorials may be directed to Avilla Calvery United Methodist Church.Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.