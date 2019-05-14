KENDALLVILLE - Harry W. Marshall, 91, of Kendallville, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.

He was born June 2, 1927, in Noble County to Harry S. and Mayreta Lily (Browand) Marshall.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

On March 13, 1954, in Angola he married Hilda Irene "Pat" Zinn. She preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2006.

Mr. Marshall retired from Starcraft in Topeka. He was also a carpenter and woodworker and completed finish work on homes.

He was a life member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749.

Harry enjoyed dancing and dearly loved his family.

Surviving are three sons, David Lee (Dawn) Marshall of Steinbarger Lake, Walter Ray (Beverly) Marshall of Clayton, and Rick Marshall of Leesburg, Florida; five grandchildren, Derek (Shannon) Marshall, Samantha (Aaron) Sparks, Justin (Katelyn) Marshall, Morgan Marshall and Ross Marshall; six great-grandchildren, Malorie Marshall, Ellah Marshall, Tytan Sparks, Ryker Sparks, Bentley Marshall and Tanner Marshall; and a brother, Lloyd (Virginia) Marshall of Kimmell.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Trittipo and Roberta Kuhn; three brothers, George Marshall, Robert Marshall and Harold David Marshall; and a grandson, Joshua.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.

Calling is Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the .

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.