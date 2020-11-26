1/
Harry Riley Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Harry D. Riley Sr., 73, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born in Dayton, Kentucky, on Oct. 27, 1947, to Robert and Bertie (Friley) Riley.

Harry retired in 2007, after 23 years as the Waste Water Treatment supervisor for the City of Auburn. He was currently the grounds keeper for Get Bent Custom Exhaust of Auburn. Previously he was plant operator at the St. Joe / Spencerville Regional Sewer District and was also foreman at Bercot and Gibson Construction in Fort Wayne.

He was a member of Newville Church of Christ, and was a big University of Kentucky fan, especially the Wildcat basketball team, and was also a big NASCAR fan.

Harry married Darlene Perkins on Aug. 31, 1968, in Gas City, Indiana, and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Harry D. Riley Jr., and his wife, Vicky, of Angola, Darvin Riley, of Auburn and Andrew S. Riley and his wife, Sheila, of Goshen; six grandchildren, Cassidy (Riley) Wolff, of South Bend, James Riley, of Auburn, Madison Riley, of Auburn, Samantha Riley, of Goshen, Cody Hershberger, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Courtney Hershberger, of Angola; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Hershberger; one brother, Bob (Brenda) Riley, of Sharpsburg, Kentucky; and two sisters, Louise Curran, of Carlisle, Kentucky, and Rose (Richard) Purvis, of Marion, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John B. Riley and George Riley; and three sisters, Ida Maude Dindo, Delora Monroe and Jeanette Purvis.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Newville Church of Christ in Newville.

Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery, Huntertown.

Calling is three hours prior to the service on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church.

Masks are required at the church.

Memorials can be given in Harry's name to Woodburn Christian Children's Home.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved