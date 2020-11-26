AUBURN - Harry D. Riley Sr., 73, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.

He was born in Dayton, Kentucky, on Oct. 27, 1947, to Robert and Bertie (Friley) Riley.

Harry retired in 2007, after 23 years as the Waste Water Treatment supervisor for the City of Auburn. He was currently the grounds keeper for Get Bent Custom Exhaust of Auburn. Previously he was plant operator at the St. Joe / Spencerville Regional Sewer District and was also foreman at Bercot and Gibson Construction in Fort Wayne.

He was a member of Newville Church of Christ, and was a big University of Kentucky fan, especially the Wildcat basketball team, and was also a big NASCAR fan.

Harry married Darlene Perkins on Aug. 31, 1968, in Gas City, Indiana, and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Harry D. Riley Jr., and his wife, Vicky, of Angola, Darvin Riley, of Auburn and Andrew S. Riley and his wife, Sheila, of Goshen; six grandchildren, Cassidy (Riley) Wolff, of South Bend, James Riley, of Auburn, Madison Riley, of Auburn, Samantha Riley, of Goshen, Cody Hershberger, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Courtney Hershberger, of Angola; great-granddaughter, Eleanor Hershberger; one brother, Bob (Brenda) Riley, of Sharpsburg, Kentucky; and two sisters, Louise Curran, of Carlisle, Kentucky, and Rose (Richard) Purvis, of Marion, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John B. Riley and George Riley; and three sisters, Ida Maude Dindo, Delora Monroe and Jeanette Purvis.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Newville Church of Christ in Newville.

Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery, Huntertown.

Calling is three hours prior to the service on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church.

Masks are required at the church.

Memorials can be given in Harry's name to Woodburn Christian Children's Home.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.