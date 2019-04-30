LAGRANGE - Harvey A. Miller, 90, of LaGrange, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

Mr. Miller was born April 10, 1929, in Haven, Kansas, to Amos H. and Polly J. (Miller) Miller.

Living in LaGrange County since 1944, he worked as a toolmaker for Machine Rite in LaGrange, from 1958-97. Mr. Miller became a master machinist and learned the trade of tool and die making at the Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Harvey was a member of the Mongo United Methodist Church and the LaGrange American Legion Post 215. He was an avid bowler, woodworker and carpenter and loved to travel. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls and watching harness racing.

Mr. Miller was a United States Air Force veteran, serving from July 1951 until his discharge in March 1955, and served in the Korean War.

On March 3, 1956, in LaGrange, he married Janet Louise Haag; she survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are three daughters, Teresa (Jim) Coyne of LaGrange, Karen (Jim) Lounsbury of LaGrange, and Denise (Jim) Hartsough of Middlebury; two sons, Steve Alan (Penny) Miller of LaGrange, and Dean J. Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther (Dick) Kuhn of LaGrange, Ida Walter of LaGrange, and Mary (Paul) Miller of Cold Springs, Texas; a brother, Enos (Norma) Miller of Mongo; and a stepsister, Janet (Ken) Knepp of LaGrange.

Preceding Harvey in death was his father, Amos H. Miller; his mother, Polly J. Hedglin; his stepfather, Wayne Hedglin; three brothers, Joseph A. Miller, Noah A. "Pete" Miller, and Roy A. Miller; and a stepbrother, Wayne "Butch" Hedglin.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. James Bartlett officiating.

Burial will follow at Mongo Community Cemetery in Mongo, and military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Mongo United Methodist Church.

