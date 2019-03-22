ANGOLA - Hazel M. Cummings, 89, of Angola, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, with her son by her side in Angola.

Mrs. Cummings had worked at Simley Hosiery, Cameron Hospital in the Dietary Department, and at Dana Weatherhead before retiring.

She was born May 8, 1929, in Pleasant Lake to Chester and Chloe (Sands) Heckathorn. She graduated from Pleasant Lake High School and attended an International Correspondence School.

Mrs. Cummings married Benjamin A. Cummings on May 23, 1949.

She was a charter member of the Angola Assembly of God Church in Angola. She was active in her church and was a Sunday school teacher for special needs.

Surviving are her son, Steve (Michelle) Cummings of Pleasant Lake; three daughters, Marcia (Bill) Bopp of Fremont, Cynthia (Michael) Martin of Indianapolis and Jennifer (Cailean) Gee of Coldwater, Michigan; four brothers, Chester (Nila) Heckathorn of Pleasant Lake, Paul Heckathorn of Pleasant Lake, Charles (Sue) Heckathorn of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Russell Heckathorn of Bronson, Michigan; and one sister, Lou Burry of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin A. Cummings, on Oct. 5, 2002; infant daughter, Phyllis Marie Cummings; two sisters, Glyda Arnold and Freda Springer; two half-brothers, Jack King and Marion Heckathorn; and one half-sister, Betty Grear.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Assembly of God Church, 1405 N. Williams St., Angola. Pastor Jeffrey L. Gowen will officiate.

Burial will be in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 noon Saturday, March 23, prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in the memory of Hazel to the Angola Assembly of God Church, 1405 N. Williams Street, Angola, IN 46703, or to Cameron Hospice and Home Health, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.