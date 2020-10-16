Hazel Miller

LAGRANGE - Hazel Lee Miller, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mrs. Miller was born on Aug. 29, 1941, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to Andrew and Sarah (Smith) Ritchie. They preceded her in death.

For many years, Hazel worked in the cafeteria, cooking meals for Lakeland High School. She was a member of LaGrange Church of Christ.

On April 8, 1961, in LaGrange, Indiana, she married Perry J. Miller.

Hazel's family was her life. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Perry Miller, of LaGrange; her children, Jenell (John) Dixon, of LaGrange and Stephen Miller, of LaGrange; her grandsons, Kristofer (Nikki) Sprunger, of Columbus, Georgia, Kaelen (Courtney Fanning) Sprunger, of Rome City and Hayden Miller, of LaGrange; her great-granddaughter, Hazel Sprunger; and her siblings, Marcella (Armando) Griego, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Maria (Ivan) Tuttle, of Phoenix, Arizona, Ervin (Pam) Ritchie, of Orland, Linville (Doris) Ritchie, of LaGrange and David (Lein) Ritchie, of Fort Wayne.

Burial will take place with a graveside service on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.

Joe Hughes will officiate the service.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation.

Memorials may be made to LaGrange Church of Christ.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.