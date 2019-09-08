|
Helen Booth
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - Helen Marie Booth, 91, of Swartz Creek, formerly of Durand and Traverse City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at McLaren Hospital in Flint, Mich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Durand Church of the Nazarene, 9745 E. Monroe Road, Durand, Mich. Pastor Mike McCarty will officiate. There will be a time of fellowship immediately following the service.
Helen was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Hamilton, Ind., to Otis Dale and Clella Estella (Allomong) Dirrim. She graduated from Hamilton High School.
She met and married the love of her life, Max Booth, and together they raised three children, Danala Canfield of Swartz Creek, Mich., Michael Booth of Charlotte, N.C., and Nicole Booth, who predeceased her.
She was an entrepreneur, who went on to own and operate several businesses with her husband, including a soda fountain and drug store in Hamilton and eventually Booth's clothing store in Durand.
Helen was a longtime member of the Durand Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed fellowship with her church family. Helen was an avid exercise enthusiast and enjoyed her daily walks. She enjoyed writing, authoring several novels, and had many published articles to her credit. In her 80's, Helen discovered painting, a hobby she shared with her beloved daughter, Nikki. Above all else, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children; Danala Canfield and Michael (Abelsa) Booth; her grandchildren, Scott Canfield, Tracey Booth, Kristen (Tony) Pletscher, Jody Rogers, Jenna Booth and Nicholas Booth; and her many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; Max Booth; her daughter; Nicole Booth; her grandson; Ryan Canfield; her parents; Otis and Clella Dirrim; her brothers; Wayne and Marion; and her sister, Alice.
Memorials honoring Helen may be made to Durand Church of the Nazarene, 9745 E. Monroe Road, Durand, MI 48429.
Those wishing to leave online condolences to the family may do so at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com