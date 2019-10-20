|
|
KENDALLVILLE - Helen Katherine Davis, 100, died Thursday, October 17 at Chandler Place, Kendallville.
Mrs. Davis was born in Albion, on December 15, 1918, the only child to Victor A. and Marjorie F. (Franks) Poppy.
She married Byron Powell on July 12, 1940 in Albion and he preceded her in death in 1982. She later married William E. Davis on September 27, 1986 and he also preceded her in death 1997.
Helen was employed early on with the Albion National Bank. She went on to work in the Noble County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service for 20 years before retiring in 1979.
Helen was a member of the Eastern Star and Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion.
Survivors include a son, Steven and Jacalyn Powell of Auburn; a daughter, Patricia Powell of Kendallville; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She also is survived by step daughters, Marilyn Kowalis of Yuma, Arizona, Jeanette Small of Whitehall, Michigan, and Kathryn Crafton of Indiana; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a step son, David Davis.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 North Orange Street, Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate the memorial service.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 20, 2019