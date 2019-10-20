KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
706 North Orange Street
Albion, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Davis


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Davis Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Helen Katherine Davis, 100, died Thursday, October 17 at Chandler Place, Kendallville.

Mrs. Davis was born in Albion, on December 15, 1918, the only child to Victor A. and Marjorie F. (Franks) Poppy.

She married Byron Powell on July 12, 1940 in Albion and he preceded her in death in 1982. She later married William E. Davis on September 27, 1986 and he also preceded her in death 1997.

Helen was employed early on with the Albion National Bank. She went on to work in the Noble County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service for 20 years before retiring in 1979.

Helen was a member of the Eastern Star and Trinity United Methodist Church, Albion.

Survivors include a son, Steven and Jacalyn Powell of Auburn; a daughter, Patricia Powell of Kendallville; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She also is survived by  step daughters, Marilyn Kowalis of Yuma, Arizona, Jeanette Small of Whitehall, Michigan, and Kathryn Crafton of Indiana; many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a step son, David Davis.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 North Orange Street, Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate the memorial service.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now