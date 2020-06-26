FORT WAYNE - Helen Louise Garns, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Northwoods Village in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1933, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was the daughter of the late John V. and Helen (Durfee) Snyder.

She worked for the Garns' family candy business.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Mary Garns; four grandchildren, Danielle Garns, Rachel Perez, John Garns and Louis Garns; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Garns; and sons, David and Todd Garns. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with calling one hour prior to the service at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main St. Auburn, Indiana.

Calling will be from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday June 30, 2020, at D O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandson.com.