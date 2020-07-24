FORT WAYNE - Helen Ann Gerig, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Helen was born on March 19, 1943, in Auburn, Indiana.

Helen worked six years at General Electric followed by being clerk for the Adams Township Trustee for 34 years.

Helen was also a member of Tri Kappa Sorority and for 11 years as seniors coordinator for the New Haven-Adams Township Park Dept.

Helen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Barry S. Gerig, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Kimberly D. (Brian) Yoh, of New Haven, Indiana, and Maree R. Gerig, of Shipshewana, Indiana; and seven grandchildren, Randi (Kyle), Heaven (Kyle), Corbin (Gabrielle), Sheldon (Mahli), Peyton, Morgan and Kason.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Margaret Dilley; and sisters, Dorothy L. Treesh and Carolyn Sue Miller.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Association, Shifters Car Club Charities of Auburn or Tri Kappa Sorority.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.

