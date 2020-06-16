Helen Grogg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Helen M. Grogg, 96, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Helen was born on Sept. 21, 1923, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Elmer and Minnie Paulen.

Helen was a 1941 graduate of Ashley High School and a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church.

She was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had worked at Cooper Tire for 20 years, retiring in 1983.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bud and Linda Grogg, of Angola, and Don and Karen Grogg, of Auburn; grandchildren, Scott Grogg, Chris Grogg, Stacey Nickels, Bryan Grogg, and Derek Lipley; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar "Sam" Grogg; brothers, Robert Paulen, Alfred Paulen and Dean Paulen.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

A funeral service for Helen will be held 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved