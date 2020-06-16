Helen Grogg

AUBURN - Helen M. Grogg, 96, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Helen was born on Sept. 21, 1923, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Elmer and Minnie Paulen.

Helen was a 1941 graduate of Ashley High School and a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church.

She was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had worked at Cooper Tire for 20 years, retiring in 1983.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bud and Linda Grogg, of Angola, and Don and Karen Grogg, of Auburn; grandchildren, Scott Grogg, Chris Grogg, Stacey Nickels, Bryan Grogg, and Derek Lipley; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar "Sam" Grogg; brothers, Robert Paulen, Alfred Paulen and Dean Paulen.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

A funeral service for Helen will be held 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 18, 2020, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

