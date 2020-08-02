1/1
Helen Hilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Helen L. Hilton, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home in Angola.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1926 in Scott Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Weir and Marion "Fern" (Cole) Morse. She married Karl Devon Hilton on Oct. 12, 1944.

Helen retired from the Steuben County Treasurer's office in 1981 after 20 years of service. She was the Treasurer of Steuben County for the last two terms before her retirement.

She was a member of the Angola Moose Auxiliary and of the Angola American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her children, Lynn (Rosie) Hilton of Whidbey Island, Washington and Karyl Penix of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl Devon Hilton on Dec. 10, 2017; son, Richard Douglas Hilton; brother, Donald Morse and sister, Margaret Berger.

There will be a graveside service at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved