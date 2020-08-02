Helen Hilton

ANGOLA - Helen L. Hilton, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home in Angola.

She was born on Sept. 9, 1926 in Scott Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Weir and Marion "Fern" (Cole) Morse. She married Karl Devon Hilton on Oct. 12, 1944.

Helen retired from the Steuben County Treasurer's office in 1981 after 20 years of service. She was the Treasurer of Steuben County for the last two terms before her retirement.

She was a member of the Angola Moose Auxiliary and of the Angola American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her children, Lynn (Rosie) Hilton of Whidbey Island, Washington and Karyl Penix of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl Devon Hilton on Dec. 10, 2017; son, Richard Douglas Hilton; brother, Donald Morse and sister, Margaret Berger.

There will be a graveside service at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Helen's memory to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.