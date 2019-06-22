Helen Karpinski

ANGOLA - Helen Karpinski, 97, formerly of Toledo, passed away on June 17, 2019, in Angola, Indiana, where she resided for the past 11 years.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1921, to Stanley and Lottie (Polcyn) Jakubowski, in Toledo, Ohio.

Helen retired from a book bindery where she worked for 25 years.

She enjoyed watching game shows, doing word search puzzles, and praying for her children and grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thaddues "Ted"; brother, Al Jakubowski; sisters, Bea Katafiasz, Rita Zielinski and Irene Smith; and son-in-law, Edward Goffinett.

Surviving are her children, Thomas (Marilyn) Karpinski and Carolyn Goffinett; grandchildren, Thomas (Darla) Karpinski Jr., Joelle (Brett) Eager, Katy (Brian) Schoos, Brooke (Rich) Perfeito and Chara Free; 12 great-grandchildren; and by many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 11 a.m., where friends may visit after 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.