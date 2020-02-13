|
FORT WAYNE - Helen L. Merren, 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of Garrett, Indiana, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Summit City Nursing and Rehabilitation - Fort Wayne.
Helen was born Dec. 4, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Morris and Minnie N. (Blankenship) Murray.
Helen was a hairdresser during her working years.
Helen is survived by two brothers, James Murray, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and Allen Murray, of New Orleans, Louisiana; and a great-niece: Crystal Murray, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris Murray and Minnie N. Murray Hamilton; and brother, John Murray.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Waynedale, Indiana.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 13, 2020