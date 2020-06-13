ANGOLA - Helen Marie Miller, age 72, of Angola, Indiana, died at 10:40 a.m., on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Jeffrey Teeple officiating.

There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Entombment will be at Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.

For anyone unable to attend the service, there will be a memorial service held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana.

Preferred memorials are to Wee Creations Pre-School and Daycare at Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Steuben County Lake Council Scholarship Fund, or the donor's choice of Fremont, Orland, Salem Center, or Angola Fire Departments, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750.

Helen was born on Feb, 20, 1948, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Hilbert and Marie (Berning) Hockemeyer.

She graduated from Monmoth High School in 1966, and married Kenneth H. Miller Sr., on March 1, 1986, in Huntington.

Helen worked for GTE/Verizon in Fort Wayne as a key punch operator for 25 years.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she was on the Board of Education.

She was a member of West Otter Lake Association, membership vice president of Steuben County Lake Council, and Thrivent Financial of Angola. Helen was a coordinator of the EDGE Gift Card fundraiser for Wee Creations Preschool, Annual Easter Breakfast at her church, volunteered with Santa's Helpers, and helped with the Lake Association Directory.

She enjoyed reading and collecting Nicholas Sparks books, playing a variety of Solitaire, Tri-Ominos, Rummikube, and Racko.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth H. Miller, of Angola; daughters, Sara J. (Rodney) Wilson, of Celina, Ohio, and Cynthia (Keith) Tobin, of Huntington; a son, David A. Baumgartner, of Huntington; a sister, Alice Beltran, of Fair Oaks, California; and brothers, Don Hockemeyer, of Decatur, Indiana, and Richard Hockemeyer, of Springfield, Ohio. Also surviving are stepdaughters, Rhonda (Steve) Herkins, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, and Debra (Keith) Ferguson, of Port Charlotte, Florida; a stepson, Kenneth Miller, of Bradenton, Florida; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Carol Hackman.

