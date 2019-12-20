KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
1926 - 2019
Helen Morse Obituary

ANGOLA - Helen Irene Morse, 93, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1926, in Avilla, Indiana, to Joseph and Rozella (Hoff) Bowman.

She married James Morse on Feb. 12, 1945.

Helen was an original employee at Sunset in Angola for 20 years, from 1956-1976. She owned and operated the Pizza Mart in Angola, from 1970-1984.

Helen was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, and was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.

She also was a member of Steuben County Women's Club and Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary.

Helen enjoyed volunteering for Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary and at Cameron Woods Assisted Living. She also volunteered at Steuben County Council on Aging, where she was honored for her many hours of service as the "Volunteer of the Year".

Surviving are her children, Roger (Barbara) Morse, of Fort Wayne, and Barbara Wren, of Angola; brother, Arthur (Yolanda) Bowman, of Phoenix, Arizona; three grandchildren, Chris (Shandra) Wren, of Angola, Chad (Jo-Anna) Wren, of Angola, and Philip Morse, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, Kristen Wren, Kelsie Wren, Skye (Dillon) Sawyer, Nathaniel Wren, Alana Wren, Kylie Wren and Ayden Wren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Morse on Jan. 9, 1993; and two brothers, Robert Bowman and Paul Bowman.

Funeral Mass will be at noon on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with Father Bob Showers officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Cameron Memorial Community Hospice and Home Health Care, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to Gideon's Bibles.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 20, 2019
