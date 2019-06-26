ANGOLA - Helen Lucille Powers, 98, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 29, 1920, in Carthage, South Dakota, to Roy and Ruby (Massie) Fulton.

The first 18 years of her life were spent on the family farm in rural Carthage with her mother, father and brother Donald.

She attended the Carthage schools, graduating as salutatorian of her class in 1938.

Because of the devastation of the Dust Bowl, her family was forced to leave South Dakota shortly after Helen's graduation and join friends who had moved to Angola, Indiana, to start a new life.

Shortly after moving to Indiana, Helen met LaMar Powers, whom she married on Feb. 10, 1942. They lived on the family farm where they raised three sons, Don, Dewey and Dick.

In 1966 Helen and LaMar moved to Angola, where they lived until LaMar died in 1998. They enjoyed 56 years together.

Helen worked for the Angola school system in the cafeteria at Hendry Park School. She also worked for many years at Moore Business Forms, retiring in 1983.

Helen was an active member of Metz Christian Church, participating in the Ladies Aid. She was treasurer of the Sunday school along with other church activities.

When she moved to Angola, she became an active member of Angola Christian Church. She was also a member of the Powers Church Restoration Committee.

She was also a member of the Metz Home Extension Service.

All of her sons were athletic, and Helen enjoyed supporting and attending their activities for more than 20 years.

Surviving are her three sons, Don (Sally) Powers, of Adrian, Michigan, Dewey (Marcia) Powers, of Angola, and Dick (Jill) Powers, of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, Pamela Powers, Emily Middleton, Jennifer Melton, Alyssa Powers, Matt Powers, Paige Powers, McKenna Powers; and six great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, LaMar; her parents, Roy and Ruby Fulton; and her brother, Donald Fulton.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday July 5, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

John Coney will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, July 5, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Powers Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Powers Church Restoration Committee, 8090 E. C.R. 40S, Angola, Indiana 46703.

