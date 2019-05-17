Helen Slone

ROME CITY - Helen J. Slone, 73, of Rome City, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville. She was born on June 3, 1945, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Lester and Susie Slone, who are both deceased.

On Oct. 2, 1963, in Kentucky, she married Chalmer Slone. Helen worked for more than 20 years at Star Craft Marine. In her free time, she loved fishing with her husband, traveling, and spending time with her church family at Salem United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Chalmer Slone, of Rome City; sisters, Ellen Jacobs, of Kentucky, and Mattie Allen, of Mongo; niece, Vivian Fry, of Kendallville; great-nieces and nephews, Dustin Fry, Rheanna Lucero and Alexis Wilson. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, Dewey Slone, of Kendallville, Bennie Slone, of Kendallville, Johnie Slone, of Kimmell and Sid Minor, of Kentucky; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Jacobs, of Albion.

She was preceded in death by a son, Earl Slone Jr.; brothers, Hatler Slone and Harlen Slone and sister, Hattie Slone.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Monday May 20, 2019, at Salem United Baptist Church, south of Rome City, with viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. The Rev Bill Tuttle will officiate.

A viewing will also be held Sunday after 3 p.m. at the church, with a service at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Orange Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the Slone family, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.