1/1
Helen Snook
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER - Helen M. (Eck) Snook passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

She was born on April 20, 1937, in Butler, Indiana, to Charles L." Roy" and Pauline I. (Beard) Eck. They preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1955.

Helen was united in marriage to Rodney "Gene" Snook in July 1974, in Michigan. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2010.

She had worked in Butler at Barrett's 5 & 10, The Coffee Cup and the Shell Station.

Helen enjoyed bowling and bowled in leagues for more than 50 years, also camping, traveling, country music, square dancing and loved her cat Mama.

She was a former member of Butler American Legion Post#202 Ladies Auxillary.

Surviving is one son, Larry D. Treesh and his companion Brenda Carpenter, of Topeka, Indiana; and one daughter, Victoria "Vicki" (Ron) Rathburn, of Butler; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving is one brother and one sister, Jim Eck, of Butler and Ruth Teegardin, of Butler; and one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Eck, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; two brothers, Jerry and Chuck Eck; and one sister-in-law, Glenda Eck.

Due to current mandates of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions and masks are required. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to please send their condolences to the family by our funeral home website.

Funeral services for Helen M. Snook will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana, with Pastor Dale Rabineau, of Christ's Church in Butler officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services starting at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Helen M. Snook to DeKalb Animal Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN. 46721.

To leave condolences, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved