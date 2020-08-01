BUTLER - Helen M. (Eck) Snook passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

She was born on April 20, 1937, in Butler, Indiana, to Charles L." Roy" and Pauline I. (Beard) Eck. They preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1955.

Helen was united in marriage to Rodney "Gene" Snook in July 1974, in Michigan. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2010.

She had worked in Butler at Barrett's 5 & 10, The Coffee Cup and the Shell Station.

Helen enjoyed bowling and bowled in leagues for more than 50 years, also camping, traveling, country music, square dancing and loved her cat Mama.

She was a former member of Butler American Legion Post#202 Ladies Auxillary.

Surviving is one son, Larry D. Treesh and his companion Brenda Carpenter, of Topeka, Indiana; and one daughter, Victoria "Vicki" (Ron) Rathburn, of Butler; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Also surviving is one brother and one sister, Jim Eck, of Butler and Ruth Teegardin, of Butler; and one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Eck, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; two brothers, Jerry and Chuck Eck; and one sister-in-law, Glenda Eck.

Due to current mandates of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions and masks are required. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to please send their condolences to the family by our funeral home website.

Funeral services for Helen M. Snook will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, Indiana, with Pastor Dale Rabineau, of Christ's Church in Butler officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services starting at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the funeral home.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Helen M. Snook to DeKalb Animal Shelter, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN. 46721.

To leave condolences, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.