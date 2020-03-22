|
AUBURN - Henry S. Fuller, age 88, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester.
Mr. Fuller was born on June 30, 1931 in Tenso, Virginia to Lewis and Martha Frances (Harrison) Fuller.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from January 16, 1953 until October 26, 1954 during the Korean War.
He married Joyce Nellie Keen on March 23, 1963 in Buchanan County, Virginia. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2017.
Mr. Fuller worked as a coal miner and a mechanic, retiring from S&S Tire in 1996 after having worked there for 25 years. He loved cars, camping, bluegrass music and playing the guitar. Most of all he loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Edwina and John Kelly Payne of Alpharetta, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law David and Karon Fuller of Ellsworth, Michigan; daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Braderick Steller of Angola; daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Virgil Wilson of Warrington, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Nathan Buckley, Shelby Payne, Michael Davis, Clayton Steller, Evanington Steller, Ethan Wilson and Gabriela Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Darion, Lathen, Collin and Nyla Rose; brothers-in-law Von and Shirley Keen of Raven, Virginia, Jimmie and Lucie Keen of Florala, Alabama, Jerry and Jo Keen of Auburn, Johnnie and Mary Keen of Waterloo, Ronnie and Susie Keen of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and Homer and Tina Keen of Auburn; and sisters-in-law Brenda Gibson of Auburn, Mary Keen of Raven, Virginia, and Christine Fuller of Clintwood, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce Fuller; three brothers, Earl Fuller, Robert Fuller and Franklin Fuller; four sisters, Virginia "Virgie" McClearen, Alta Carpenter, Roxie Mae Mullins and Marie O'Dell; and two brothers-in-law, Noah Keen and Larry Keen.
Private family funeral service and burial will be held due to health concerns associated with public gatherings.
A memorial service will be held Memorial Day weekend to enable extended family and friends to pay their respects and celebrate Henry's life.
Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.