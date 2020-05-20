|
LAGRANGE - Henry D. Graber, 73, of LaGrange, Indiana, died peacefully at his residence at 7 a.m., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born on March 8, 1947, in Nappanee, Indiana, to Daniel H. and Katie Ann (Miller) Graber.
On May 25, 1967, in LaGrange, he married Mary Kay Yoder and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are five sons, Alvin (Susan) Graber and Elmer (Dena) Graber, both of LaGrange, Herman (Malinda) Graber, of Shipshewana, Delbert (Betty) Graber and Daniel (Erma) Graber, both of LaGrange; six daughters, Leona (Mervin) Mishler, of LaGrange, Katie (Paul) Whetstone, of Howe, Wilma (Sam) Whetstone, Rosanna (Wilbur) Wengerd, Linda (Irvin Ray) Miller and Edith (Floyd) Miller, all of LaGrange; 82 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Ezra (Mattie) Graber, Alvin (Anna) Graber, Marvin (Ruby) Graber, Cornealius (Wilma) Graber and John (Miriam) Graber, all of LaGrange; two sisters, Alma Bontrager, of Kingston, Wisconsin, Mary (Andrew) Miller, of Greenwich, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Olen Schrock, of Millersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Anna Graber; two sisters, Rosie Frye, Orpha Schrock; two brothers-in-law, Eber Frye and Joe Bontrager; granddaughter, Marlene Graber; two great-grandchildren, Skyler Jordan Mishler and Kari Faith Graber.
Henry was a farmer and a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Due to current gathering restrictions, the family will hold private services.
The community is encouraged to support the family by mailing sympathy cards to 2855 N. C.R. 250W, LaGrange.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Amos Miller and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Mast Cemetery in LaGrange.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.