Henry Platts

HOUSTON, Texas - Henry S. "Hank" Platts, 92, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Houston Methodist in Houston, Texas.

Mr. Platts was born on April 20, 1928, in Hobart, Indiana, to Earl and Mary (Maybaum) Platts.

In 1973, he moved to LaGrange from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Hank worked for many years until his retirement, as the manager of the NIPSCO office in LaGrange.

He was very active in the LaGrange community having been past president of the LaGrange Rotary Club and LaGrange Chamber of Commerce, president of the LaGrange Water Board from 1975-1992, a life member of both the LaGrange Moose Lodge and LaGrange American Legion Post #215. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Leo, Indiana, Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine of Fort Wayne, and LaGrange County Shrine Club.

In 2017, Hank moved to Houston, Texas, to be closer to family.

He was a United States veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On Jan. 31, 1955, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, he married Sara E. Morris. Mrs. Platts preceded him in death on July 25, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Henry S. Platts Jr., and his wife, Debra Heart, of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Alexander Platts, Daniel Southward and Dean Southward and his wife, Rori Southward; two great-grandchildren, Rayne and Brayden Calhoun; a sister, Betsy Bird, of Valparaiso, Indiana; and a brother, Dr. David E. Platts and his wife, Lorna, of London, England.

Preceding Hank in death along with his wife, were his parents, Earl and Mary Platts; and a sister, Pat Belaschky.

A memorial graveside service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. Kevin Brower will officiate the service.

