SPENCERVILLE - Henry H. Williamson Jr., 67, of Spencerville, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his residence.
Henry was born June 23, 1952, in Fort Wayne.
He had worked at Zollner Corporation in Fort Wayne.
Henry enjoyed fishing, hunting, being in the garden, his family, Western shows, country music, and had a great faith in Jesus.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura Williamson, of Fort Wayne; son, Jerry Lee Williamson, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Deb (Steve) Koch, of Spencerville, Konnie Prentice, of Butler, and Tina (Audie) Pepe, of Auburn; grandchildren, Riselle Bonner Jr., of Fort Wayne, Nicholas Tucker, of Fort Wayne, and Darren Williamson, of Anderson; and sister-in-law, Karen Williamson, of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry H. Williamson Sr., and Dorothy Williamson; a brother, Rickie L. Williamson Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Audie Pepe and Steve Koch.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
No service will be held.
