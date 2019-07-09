KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Harbor Of Love Baptist Church
Kendallville, IN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Harbor Of Love Baptist Church
Kendallville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Harbor Of Love Baptist Church
Herbert Christlieb


1943 - 2019
Herbert Christlieb Obituary

LISBON - Herbert DeWayne Christlieb, 76, of Lisbon, Indiana, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at home.

Mr. Christlieb was born May 17, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Emanuel Emery and Marie Rometti (Shull) Christlieb. They are deceased.

Herb honorably served his country in the United States Army and he married Grace Ellen Arnold on May 26, 1969, in Kendallville.

He retired from Dalton Foundry in Kendallville after 37 years.

His survivors include his wife, Grace Christlieb, of Lisbon; son, Michael DeWayne Christlieb, of Ashley; daughter, Lori Ann and Alex O'Dell, of South Milford; and grandchildren, Sharli Marie Christlieb, Brandon Michael Christlieb, Quintin William Shilling, Noah DeWayne Shilling, Mason Enos Shilling, Hope Marie Shilling and Terri Ann O'Dell.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Howard, in 2009.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after 3 p.m., at Harbor Of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville ,with services that evening at 6.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Harbor Of Love Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Mosley and the Rev. Matt West officiating.

Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange County.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on July 9, 2019
