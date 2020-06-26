Hilda Dirrim
1921 - 2020
FORT WAYNE - Hilda "Sally" E. Dirrim, 99, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Greystone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on April 13, 1921, in Sudbury Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Peter M. and Edith R.B. (Haystead) Paquette.

A graduate of Redford High School, Detroit, Michigan, she was later employed with the Social Security Office, Tri-State College, U.S. District Attorney's Office, and the V.A. Medical Center, from which she retired in 1981.

She enjoyed birds and dogs, playing cards, dancing with her husband, and bowling.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Stroh, of Auburn, Indiana, Ellen (Mike) Brown, of Auburn, Indiana, and Teri Knapp, of Auburn, Indiana; five grandchildren, Laura Rossi, Chelsea (Brent) Merkle, Abbe (Jeff) Harpp, Keri Virgo and Dane (Amanda) Knapp; great-grandchildren, Tia, Tawnie, Connor, Samantha, Harrison, Cash, Finley, Drayton, Ava, Maurica, and Dane II; great great-grandchild, Blair; step-grandchildren, Josh Brown, Lisa (Matt) Kubiak, Amber (Kevin) Vaughn and Justin (Matthew Cooper) Uphold; and step-great-grandchildren, Harper, Bentley, Hutcherson, Graham, Vivian, Kaleb, Ayden, Mayson, Bryson, and Delahney.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Dirrim.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Canada.

Memorials may be made to Cause for Cash, 5k Run/Walk on Aug. 22, 2020, at 9 a.m., 6835E, Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237.

For online condolences, please visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
