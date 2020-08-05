1/1
Hilda Dirrim
1921 - 2020
FORT WAYNE - Hilda "Sally" E. Dirrim, 99, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Greystone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on April 13, 1921 in Sudbury Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Peter M. and Edith R.B. (Haystead) Paquette.

A graduate of Redford High School in Detroit, Michigan, she was later employed with the Social Security Office, Tri-State College, U.S. District Attorney's Office, and the V.A. Medical Center, from which she retired in 1981.

She enjoyed birds and dogs, playing cards, dancing with her husband, and bowling.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Stroh, of Auburn, Indiana, Ellen (Mike) Brown, of Auburn, Indiana, and Teri Knapp, of Auburn, Indiana; five grandchildren, Laura Rossi, Chelsea (Brent) Merkle, Abbe (Jeff) Harpp, Keri Virgo and Dane (Amanda) Knapp; great-grandchildren, Tia, Tawnie, Connor, Samantha, Harrison, Cash, Finley, Drayton, Ava, Maurica and Dane II; a great-great-grandchild, Blair; step-grandchildren, Josh Brown, Lisa (Matt) Kubiak, Amber (Kevin) Vaughn and Justin (Matthew Cooper) Uphold; and step-great-grandchildren, Harper, Bentley, Hutcherson, Graham, Vivian, Kaleb, Ayden, Mayson, Bryson and Delahney.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Dirrim.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with calling two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Per the mandate by the State of Indiana, masks are required.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Canada.

Memorials may be made to Cause for Cash, 5k Run/Walk on Aug. 22, 2020, at 9 a.m., 6835E. Southport Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237.

To leave a condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
