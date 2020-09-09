Hilda Shively

CHURUBUSCO - Hilda I. (Sloffer) Shively, 102, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at North Ridge Village.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1918, in Allen County, Indiana, to Milo and Bertha (Dunten) Sloffer. They preceded her in death.

Hilda married Paul B. "Pete" Shively on June 26, 1936, in Marion, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on March 22, 1997.

She was a member of Churubusco United Methodist Church and Ladies Circle. She was an avid IU Basketball fan.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Tom) Clouse and Shirley Taulbee; one son, Paul A. Shively; six grandchildren, David (Nicole) Taulbee, Donna (John Slusar) Taulbee, Melinda (Damon) Emgenbroich, Steven (Kimberly) Clouse and Lisa (William) Hoerger and Denise (Lance) Hamblen; and nine great-grandchildren.

Hilda was preceded in death by son-in-law, Price Taulbee; brothers, John and Robert Sloffer; three sisters, Marie Bosler, Marcella Hoyer and twin sister, Helen Stonestreet.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, Indiana.

Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m.

Burial will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.

To respect the families wishes, masks are required for all visitors.

Memorials will be to Churubusco United Methodist Church or Audio Reading Service 7615 Disalle Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825.