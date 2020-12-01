WATERLOO – Hildanna Crystal Camp, 94 of Waterloo died Sunday Nov. 29, 2020 at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn. She was born March 14, 1926 in Albion to Ward L and Letha A. (Hile) Nelson.

Hildanna worked at Universal Tool for 14 years retiring in 1979.

She was a former member of Calvary Chapel, a charter member of F.O.E of Columbia City, VFW Auxiliary of Columbia City and the Auburn Moose Lodge.

She married Emery Camp on Aug. 27, 1967 in Quincy, Michigan and he passed away a week ago on Nov. 21, 2020

Surviving are two sons, Gerry Yontz of Arizona and Larry Bowers of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Sherry Pagliuco of North Carolina and Merry Crager of Pleasant Lake; two step daughters, Waneta Days of Hillsdale, Michigan and Valda Brown of Bryan, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Jermey Bowers, Lindsay Mautner, Derrick Bowers, Matthew Reuter-Bowers, Leslie Winchell, Christopher, Crager, Cara Crager, Christopher Yontz, Steve Yontz, Jennifer Olgin, Cendrea Warner, Anita Popplewell and Crystal Schoof. She is also survived by 28 great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren, two brothers, Harley Nelson of Columbia City and Hurshell Nelson of Churubusco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Terry Yontz and Stephen Bowers, two granddaughters, Antoinette Pagliuco and Dawn Yontz, a great granddaughter, four brothers, Hugh Nelson, Harold Nelson, Henry Nelson and Hile Nelson, six sisters, Helene Giant, Harriet Loe, Hatti Falls, Hazel Bowman, Henrietta Phend and Hulda Nelson.

Service will be at 3 p.m. Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo with Rev Richard Pickard officiating. Burial will follow the service in Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo. Due to the 25 person limit on social gatherings the visitation and funeral service will only have 25 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time.

Memorials can be given in Hildanna's name to the Children First Center in Auburn.

