Howard Coulson
1931 - 2020
BUTLER - Howard D. Coulson, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1931, in Metz, Indiana, to Ralph R. and Floy (Swinehart) Coulson. They preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of the Hamilton High School Class of 1949.

He married Betty "Joan" (Long) Coulson on Feb. 10, 1953, at the Butler Nazarene Church Parsonage, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2006.

Howard retired in 1997, from Warner Gear in Auburn.

He attended Hamilton Wesleyan Church.

He enjoyed traveling, camping and his RV.

Surviving are one daughter, Sherri K. (Paul) Katschke, of Butler; and one son, Michael L. (Roberta) Coulson, of Butler. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; and one son, Richard Coulson.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway in Butler, with Pastor Dave Leitzel officiating. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to services from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday.

Face masks are required and social distancing practiced while in the funeral home.

Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Howard D. Coulson to National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, 911 E. 86th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

To send condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
NOV
21
Burial
Eddy Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
