KENDALLVILLE - Howard William Diehm, age 87, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home in Kendallville.

Howard was born on November 23, 1931 to the late Wilmer and Freida (Krudop) Diehm in Kendallville.

He graduated from Kendallville High School in 1950. On June 26, 1976 he married Mary Jo (Carteaux) Paulus at St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville where he was a faithful member of the church and the choir. Howard joined the United States Air Force and honorably served his country for 20 years and in 2016 was the proud member of The Honor Flight visiting our Nations Capitol. He was a very patriotic soul and for many years enjoyed speaking at local schools during their Veterans Day Programs.

After his service in the Air Force, Howard became a professor at ITT in Fort Wayne, teaching electrical engineering before retiring in 1994. He had a passion for antique cars and enjoyed working the three he owned. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, building model airplanes, but most enjoyed sharing many happy hours taking his grandchildren fishing.

Howard is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jo Diehm of Kendallville, daughter Suzanne and William Knox of Corunna, son Michael and Sherry Paulus of Auburn, daughter Kay and William Haviln of Zionsville, son Kevin and Mimi Paulus of Atwood Lake, daughter Stacy and Gordon Green of Gilbert, Arizona, son James and Rose Diehm of Butler, son Charles Diehm of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, grandchildren Justin Knox, Tyler Knox, Alex Knox, Joe Paulus, Zack Havlin, Megan Havlin, Erica Montoya, Adam Paulus, Jami Hall, Mitchell Green and Jason Green, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister, Margaret Freiburger of Fort Wayne, three nieces and two nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and a sister, Elfreida Schlictemyer.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville.

Burial will take place at Avilla Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.